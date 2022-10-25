Cork primary school given the green light to expand facilities for children with special educational needs

A Cork primary school has been granted conditional planning permission for an extension to develop state-of-the-art facilities to future-proof its ability to support children with special educational needs.

In June, the board of management of Greenmount National School lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the development of a 452 square meter single-storey extension to the existing school on Green Street.

A description of the proposed development said it would include the development of two new classrooms, a multi-sensory room, a staff office, staff bathrooms, a store room and central activity space.

Funding has been sanctioned from the Department of Education for the project.

“We would have approached the Department of Education because we already have a special class for children with ASD and we wished to expand that to a second class for children with ASD but we also wanted the purpose built state-of-the-art facilities and space to accommodate the classrooms,” school principal, Finbarr Hurley told The Echo.

“This extension will actually house our existing ASD class and hopefully allow us open a second ASD class to support children with ASD.”

Mr Hurley said the board of management is “very happy that the project is progressing” and “excited with the opportunity it’s going to afford the pupils in Greenmount National School”.

He said the extension project will create “state-of-the-art spaces and facilities for children”.

“I think it will also give a contemporary face to a very historic school.

“It’s a strong vote of confidence in the school’s high standards of inclusion and the standards of teaching and learning in the school,” he continued.

Mr Hurley said that while a timeline has not yet been finalised for the extension, the board of management would like to progress the project “as quickly as possible”.

In the Architectural Design Statement, prepared by DMNA Ltd on behalf of the board of management, it states that the existing vehicle entrance gate to the school on Green Street are a protected structure.

The statement, submitted as part of the application, said that while the existing palisade fencing adjoining the gates is to be replaced with new railings, no work is to be done to the listed gates and pillars themselves.

There are 13 conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the expansion of the historic Cork school which was founded in 1854.

One condition states that a maximum of four car parking spaces and a minimum of four covered cycling spaces are to be provided as part of the extension.

Part of another condition stipulates that, because the site lies within the zone of archaeological potential for a recorded monument and place (RMP), a “suitably qualified archaeologist” must be retained “at the developer’s expense to advise regarding the archaeological implications of the development site”.