Minister: Department finalising proposal for new Cork hospital

THE minister for public expenditure has said that his department is now finalising its consideration of the proposal for Cork’s elective hospital.

Minister Michael McGrath confirmed that the file on the elective hospital is now with his department and consideration of the proposal is being finalised.

It comes following concerns from Cork TDs following confirmation that the proposed elective hospital for Cork would not be fully operational before 2028.

In response to parliamentary questions asked by Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould, Fine Gael TD Colm Burke, and Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan in relation to the elective hospital, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that it is not possible to estimate a timeline for the design, applying for planning and building of the new facilities but that based on current plans it is intended that they would open in 2027 and be fully operational from 2028.

Speaking following his opening address at the Public Service Innovation Conference 2022 at City Hall in Cork on Monday, Mr McGrath said: “The file on the elective hospital is now with my own department only in the last number of weeks and we will make sure that it is dealt with efficiently.

“I expect that Minister Donnelly will be bringing a memorandum to Government very shortly in relation to the elective hospitals, including here in Cork.

“We all recognise that an elective hospital is badly needed. Compliance with the public spending code is something that all line departments have to make sure is done, but they also have to make sure it is done in as efficient a way as possible.”

Mr McGrath said that proper analysis is needed for such major capital projects.

“Building a new hospital involves a very significant capital outlay and we do have to learn the lessons of mistakes that have been made in the past in relation to other projects to make sure those mistakes are not repeated but the good news is that my own Department is now finalising its consideration of the proposal for the elective hospitals,” Mr McGrath said.