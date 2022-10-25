'Listen to our girls': Petition to halt amalgamation of Cork schools

“WE want our girls’ voices to be heard,” said a parent who has initiated a petition to delay the amalgamation of St Vincent’s Secondary School and North Presentation Secondary School.

The petition which was initiated by Mairéad Hickey whose daughter is in fifth year in St Vincent’s Secondary School has gathered over 1,000 signatures since last Friday.

Meetings on the future of second-level education on the northside took place last Wednesday and it has resulted in St Vincent’s Secondary School and North Presentation Secondary School amalgamating to become co-educational from next September.

Approval has been confirmed by the Department of Education and the school will be based in the North Presentation building. A steering group is due to be set up to organise the amalgamation for September of next year.

North Presentation principal Adrian Gibbs, welcomed the approval in a statement.

“The new school will be operational from September 2023. This news is welcome and the investment that will follow will enhance the educational opportunities for both boys and girls in Cork City,” he said.

'BLINDSIDED'

However, Ms Hickey said the St Vincent’s school community have been “blindsided”. “Every single member from management down in St Vincent’s is completely shocked. As a St Vincent’s parent none of us have any idea what is going on. It is a great school with a great community. It is so inclusive. Every child in that school is valued,” she said.

“It can’t be done. There are 24 girls in the autism hub, and they all have a requirement because of their needs. There is no way you can move five autism classes and have them set up in a new building by next September. My own daughter knows she is safe in St Vincent’s. They get the best out of every girl inside there,” she added.

Exciting news for North Pres as we respond to the needs of the community following a lengthy consultation process.

Please read both attachments below. @ceist1 pic.twitter.com/S9wHxTnRtN — North Presentation Secondary School (@NorthPresCork) October 21, 2022

There are more than 230 secondary school students attending St Vincent’s Secondary School. Ms Hickey said they want the amalgamation to be phased in and for students to stay at their current site. “It was our understanding as parents that the amalgamation would be done on a phased basis with boys coming in at first year and going gradually up. We want to remain at the current St Vincent’s site as it has better facilities and public transport links than the location that is being proposed. “We want our girls’ voices to be heard, which up to now have been ignored by the trustees and the Department of Education,” she added.

Mr Gibbs added to the school’s statement: “We look forward to offering a wide range of subjects at junior and senior cycle level, increased extra-curricular activities for students in the arts and sport, with enhanced modern facilities that will deliver for the young people of Cork City.

“We would like to thank the Department of Education for its support of both schools.”

St Vincent’s Secondary School was contacted for comment.