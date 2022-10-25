Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

'Listen to our girls': Petition to halt amalgamation of Cork schools

The petition has gathered over 1,000 signatures since last Friday
'Listen to our girls': Petition to halt amalgamation of Cork schools

Meetings on the future of second-level education on the northside took place last Wednesday and it has resulted in St Vincent’s Secondary School and North Presentation Secondary School amalgamating to become co-educational from next September. FILE PIC

John Bohane and Sarah Horgan

“WE want our girls’ voices to be heard,” said a parent who has initiated a petition to delay the amalgamation of St Vincent’s Secondary School and North Presentation Secondary School.

The petition which was initiated by Mairéad Hickey whose daughter is in fifth year in St Vincent’s Secondary School has gathered over 1,000 signatures since last Friday.

Meetings on the future of second-level education on the northside took place last Wednesday and it has resulted in St Vincent’s Secondary School and North Presentation Secondary School amalgamating to become co-educational from next September.

Approval has been confirmed by the Department of Education and the school will be based in the North Presentation building. A steering group is due to be set up to organise the amalgamation for September of next year.

North Presentation principal Adrian Gibbs, welcomed the approval in a statement.

“The new school will be operational from September 2023. This news is welcome and the investment that will follow will enhance the educational opportunities for both boys and girls in Cork City,” he said.

'BLINDSIDED'

However, Ms Hickey said the St Vincent’s school community have been “blindsided”. “Every single member from management down in St Vincent’s is completely shocked. As a St Vincent’s parent none of us have any idea what is going on. It is a great school with a great community. It is so inclusive. Every child in that school is valued,” she said.

“It can’t be done. There are 24 girls in the autism hub, and they all have a requirement because of their needs. There is no way you can move five autism classes and have them set up in a new building by next September. My own daughter knows she is safe in St Vincent’s. They get the best out of every girl inside there,” she added.

There are more than 230 secondary school students attending St Vincent’s Secondary School. Ms Hickey said they want the amalgamation to be phased in and for students to stay at their current site. “It was our understanding as parents that the amalgamation would be done on a phased basis with boys coming in at first year and going gradually up. We want to remain at the current St Vincent’s site as it has better facilities and public transport links than the location that is being proposed. “We want our girls’ voices to be heard, which up to now have been ignored by the trustees and the Department of Education,” she added.

Mr Gibbs added to the school’s statement: “We look forward to offering a wide range of subjects at junior and senior cycle level, increased extra-curricular activities for students in the arts and sport, with enhanced modern facilities that will deliver for the young people of Cork City.

“We would like to thank the Department of Education for its support of both schools.”

St Vincent’s Secondary School was contacted for comment.

Read More

Major changes in the works for three northside secondary schools

More in this section

Councillor seeks more information after Cork University Hospital takes decision to fell 'end of life' trees Councillor seeks more information after Cork University Hospital takes decision to fell 'end of life' trees
Approved for Construction Cork primary school given the green light to expand facilities for children with special educational needs
Cork’s Mercy hospital reinstates visiting restrictions following increase in patients with Covid-19 Cork’s Mercy hospital reinstates visiting restrictions following increase in patients with Covid-19
cork schoolscork education
<p>Pictured is Filter Espresso and Brew Bar's premises on George’s Quay. Filter has opened a new spot at Paradise Place on South Main Street. Picture: Richard Gordon</p>

Long-running Cork café opens up second city spot

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more