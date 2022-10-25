'Listen to our girls': Petition to halt amalgamation of Cork schools

The petition which was initiated by Mairéad Hickey whose daughter is in fifth year in St Vincent’s Secondary School has gathered over 1,000 signatures since last Friday.
Meetings on the future of second-level education on the northside took place last Wednesday and it has resulted in St Vincent’s Secondary School and North Presentation Secondary School amalgamating to become co-educational from next September.
Approval has been confirmed by the Department of Education and the school will be based in the North Presentation building. A steering group is due to be set up to organise the amalgamation for September of next year.
North Presentation principal Adrian Gibbs, welcomed the approval in a statement.
“The new school will be operational from September 2023. This news is welcome and the investment that will follow will enhance the educational opportunities for both boys and girls in Cork City,” he said.
Exciting news for North Pres as we respond to the needs of the community following a lengthy consultation process.— North Presentation Secondary School (@NorthPresCork) October 21, 2022
Please read both attachments below. @ceist1 pic.twitter.com/S9wHxTnRtN