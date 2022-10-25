Charity run for 'beautiful, funny, happy' boy with rare fatal disease

A charity car run has been set up to raise funds for a brave little Cork boy battling a rare condition.

Six-year-old Oliver Barlow is the pride and joy of his parents, Simon and Siobhán. Oliver “is a beautiful, funny, cheeky, happy young boy without a care in the world”, Simon told The Echo. Oliver has been diagnosed with Duchennes muscular dystrophy (DMD), a debilitating condition that affects about one in 3,600 boys and one in 50m girls annually.

DMD is a genetic disease that starts to affect the muscles from the age of six onwards, starting in Oliver’s calves, affecting his ability to walk and run or even get up from the floor. Oliver may be wheelchair-bound by the time he is nine or 10, depending on how quickly the disease spreads.

“It then moves up his body to his arms and hands and these, too, will become useless to him. It will reach his vital organs, lungs, and heart, and nothing can be done for our boy,” said a heartbroken Simon.

Oliver’s uncle, Daniel Kenneally, is organising the Oliver Barlow Charity Car Run, to kick off on the Monday bank holiday of October 31. All are invited to the meeting at 12 o’clock in the Old Walls Bar and Restaurant car park in Liscarroll, Co Cork.

“It’s a get-together of car enthusiasts, friends, and family to raise funds and, just as importantly, raise awareness of this devastating life-limiting disease,” said Simon.

A small fee per car applies and there will be raffle tickets available to buy, with lots of prizes to be won. “We hope that over the next couple of years that this fundraiser will grow in size and create a greater awareness about Duchennes muscular dystrophy, DMD,” said Siobhán Barlow.

“It’s a charity event to help with Oliver’s medical costs, going towards equipment and Oliver’s future needs.

"Oliver is just like most other boys and girls his age, but, unfortunately, with DMD, some boys and girls don’t make it to their 10th birthday and most will not make it to their late teens, with all eventually being taken from their loving parents and family far, far too soon.

"This is the reality and nightmare that any parent has to face each day when their perfect child has Duchennes muscular dystrophy. At present, there is no real treatment or cure for Duchennes and it is 100% fatal.

“We pray for a cure for our boy and, indeed, for all other boys and girls with Duchennes, but time is not on their side and to have to watch this disease slowly take our boy’s future away from him, and us, it breaks us daily, but we carry on because we must, as any parent would do for their child, no matter what it takes,” said Siobhán.