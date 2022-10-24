Be our guest: Historic Cork hotel appoints new concierge

“A proud Cork man” who said he finds “happiness in doing the small things” to put a smile on people’s faces has been appointed as the new concierge of one of Cork’s most historic hotels.

Trigon Hotels has announced the appointment of Eamonn Cassidy as the new concierge at The Metropole Hotel on MacCurtain Street.

Eamonn worked in Cork Airport for 25 years before joining the team at The Metropole.

General Manager of The Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said he is delighted to have Eamonn on board as the hotel’s new concierge.

“The concierge is an important role for the hotel and is one that is not offered by a lot of other hotels in the region.

“Eamonn is often the first person guests meet and the last person they see before they leave.

“We wanted to ensure that the guests walk away with a positive experience of the hotel and I am confident that Eamonn will succeed in this role,” Mr Russell said.

Eamonn Cassidy, Metropole Hotel Concierge. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Speaking about his new role, Eamonn said it is his goal as concierge “to make sure that guests leave the hotel relaxed and having enjoyed their stay”.

“I find happiness in doing the small things that make their trip memorable, from answering any questions they may have about Cork to bringing their bags to their room,” he continued.

Born and raised in Ballyvolane, Eamonn continues to live in the community with his wife of 25 years, Karen.

Described as “a proud Cork man”, Eamonn loves watching Cork City FC in action and he is delighted to be part of the VQ area of Cork City where many of his favourite restaurants are located.

Eamonn has welcomed many famous faces to Cork during his time at Cork Airport but he said there’s one person he would love to welcome to the Metropole Hotel.

“I’d love to welcome our President Michael D Higgins. He is a proud Irish man and I admire his intelligence, knowledge and Irish culture. He reminds me of a different time.”

If he could change anything about his beloved Cork it would be the public transport system.

“In an ideal world, free public transport would be amazing.

“We have students from Malta working with us here and back home they pay €20 for travel for the year.

“It would incentivise people to use public transport and combat traffic in the city,” he said.

He believes the role of concierge suits his personality as he is more of a night owl than an early starter.

“I start work in the afternoons so I can meet all our guests on check-in at the hotel,” he said.

When he’s not working, Eamonn likes to watch Schitt’s Creek and University Challenge and he loves listening to dance music although if Led Zeppelin ever announced a gig in Ireland, he would be the first to buy tickets.