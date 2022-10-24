Richard Harris’s legacy to be preserved in new archive exhibition in Cork

Richard Harris’s son is excited for people to see how his father was a “renaissance man” when Harris’s archive collection opens at University College Cork (UCC).

The estate of the late actor donated the letters, photographs, literary works, and professional and personal documents — which span more than 50 years — to preserve his legacy.

Harris, who died in 2002 aged 72, starred in scores of plays and films, including as Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films, the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius in 2000’s Gladiator, and Abbe Faria in 2002’s The Count Of Monte Cristo.

The Richard Harris Archive, University College Cork. Telegram from Richard Harris' father wishing him luck, 1956. copyright The Richard Harris Estate

His son actor Jared Harris said: “What I’m excited about is that people will get an idea of just what a kind of renaissance man he was and how varied his interests were.

“Because it represents not just what you would expect of him in terms of his interest in his professional career as an actor, but also his ambitions as a director.”

Among the collection is his director’s copy of a production of Hamlet, a collection of his poetry, and letters from friends. One of the letters is from Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the fantasy film series, wishing him a good recovery while Harris was in hospital.

Jared Harris announcing the donation of The Richard Harris Archive to University College Cork. copyright The Richard Harris Estate

Another was written to his parents when he was in a production of Arthur Miller’s A View From The Bridge and the playwright came to visit them every day and Marilyn Monroe came to rehearsals one evening.

Harris’s son added: “He collected an awful lot of personal memorabilia. I wasn’t aware that he was that sentimental and I don’t mean that in a pejorative way; it’s heartwarming to me that he considered these things to be valuable and things that he wanted to hang on to and collect.”

The items will be first exhibited in Harris’s birth city of Limerick at the Hunt Museum.

The Richard Harris Archive, University College Cork. Letters from Jamie and Jared to their father. copyright The Richard Harris Estate

Jared Harris added: “The archive has been sitting almost since my father passed away, which is 20 years now, in a lockup, and I’ve spent the last 10 years trying to figure out what to do with it and the family, obviously, we don’t want to leave it sitting in a lock-up slowly getting damp and degrading.”