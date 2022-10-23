‘Praise of foster carers not matched by concrete support,’ Cork TD says

A CORK TD has been told that Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, had advocated unsuccessfully ahead of last month’s budget for an increase in payments to foster carers.

Cork East Labour TD Sean Sherlock, speaking at the Oireachtas committee on children, had asked the head of Tusla why foster carers had not received any increase in Budget 2023.

Mr Sherlock told the committee he had received correspondence from a foster carer who is also a social worker, writing to him in a private capacity.

“In her letter, she states her worry is that many foster carers will not be able to continue to do what they do and that it will not be affordable for people to consider becoming foster carers, especially as fostering impacts on a carer’s ability to be available for other paid work,” he said.

Mr Sherlock pointed out that foster carers had engaged in what they thought was a meaningful process with Tusla, after which one of the recommendations had been that they receive an increase in allowances and financial and other supports. However, the foster carers’ allowance, which has not changed since 2009, did not increase in last month’s budget.

“Did Tusla, through its parent department, make a specific recommendation that the allowances to foster carers should be increased in Budget 2023?” he asked.

Bernard Gloster, CEO of Tusla, told the committee that the agency had communicated to the Department of Children that the foster-care allowance needed to be increased.

“I have no difficulty saying we advocate, have advocated, and will continue to advocate for a review of the foster-care allowance as part of an overall approach to foster care,” he said.

“There are non-monetary dimensions that are important for us and we are pursuing them. Ultimately, the determination of a fundamental or permanent change to the allowance is something on which Tusla must engage with the department.”

Mr Sherlock said that evidence of Tusla’s recommendations would assist the committee in its own advocacy for foster carers.

“We can ask [the department] why we have been left with a situation whereby foster carers feel extremely patronised by the fact the allowance was a paltry sum by any objective analysis.”

Mr Sherlock said the great work done by foster carers was being stated, but concrete supports were not forthcoming.

“There is a political element to this,” he said.