Woman jailed for giving false name to gardaí when she was about to be searched for suspected drugs

A woman who was about to be searched for suspected drugs at Pope’s Quay in Cork gave gardaí a false name to obstruct their investigation and now she has been sentenced to five months in prison for that obstruction.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on Margaret Foley of no fixed address at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred on July 9 2021.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused was serving a long sentence and doing well in terms of education and rehabilitation there.