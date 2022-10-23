Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 19:55

Woman jailed for giving false name to gardaí when she was about to be searched for suspected drugs

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on Margaret Foley of no fixed address at Cork District Court.
She has been sentenced to five months in prison for that obstruction.

Liam Heylin

A woman who was about to be searched for suspected drugs at Pope’s Quay in Cork gave gardaí a false name to obstruct their investigation and now she has been sentenced to five months in prison for that obstruction.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred on July 9 2021.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused was serving a long sentence and doing well in terms of education and rehabilitation there.

Suspended sentence for possession of heroin

