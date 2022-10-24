'Fair Deal system is broken': Calls to ensure nursing homes can cover costs with scheme

THE owner of one of the largest private healthcare groups operating in County Cork has said the Fair Deal scheme for financing long term care in nursing homes is “broken.”

Tom Finn founded Silver Stream Healthcare in 1993 and owns the Ballincurrig Care Centre near Midleton and the Riverstick Care Centre situated 17km from Cork city centre.

“The Fair Deal system is broken,” Mr Finn told The Echo.

The two main reasons are that the Fair Deal rate “just doesn’t cover the costs anymore” and traditional family-owned nursing homes “can’t break even” due to increasingly onerous HIQA standards.

Riverstick Care Centre is brand new, with the latest en-suite technology, alongside doctors’ offices and hair salons, said Mr Finn.

Just down the road is St Finbarr’s Hospital where 76 residents occupy six rooms, 75 of whom are in wards of fifteen each, and “not one en-suite.”

The Riverstick rate is €1,080 while the Fair Deal rate for St Finbarr’s is €2,229 per week.

Meanwhile, smaller operators of less than 40 beds find it difficult to meet Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) standards in relation to room sizes.

“They can’t make enough money from the Fair Deal rate to invest in them to do what HIQA wants, and the only alternative is to close.”

Mr Finn said they are taking residents from another nursing home because that family business “just can’t keep going. A lot of them have closed this year already.”

The larger Silver Stream group has economies of scale but “there won’t be a future for older nursing homes under 40 beds.

“They will all close because they’re just not funded.”

Public sector care homes providing the same service are funded up to 60 per cent more on average and they can hire people with public sector benefits, translating into far higher resident to employee ratios.

“It’s really difficult for small homes now, and a lot more will close because of the Fair Deal rates and the HIQA requirements are just becoming too onerous and costly.”

Mr Finn said the Fair Deal rates, introduced about ten years ago, will have to be adjusted to accord to new realities.

“The average length of stay then was probably three or four years. The average length of stay now is 18 months. What that means is people are coming in for shorter levels of time and far, far, sicker.”

The costs associated with today’s long term care patients are “substantially” higher than they were in the past.

“The care ratios that they demand are far higher. Labour costs are far higher. The Fair Deal rate will have to reflect the modern long-term care patient.”

Silver Stream’s Ballincurrig centre recently received a favourable HIQA report. It employs between 55 and 60 people when full, and has about 55 residents.

Their Riverstick facility employs 120 full time people, translating into about 220 jobs in total as many work part time, with 95 beds divided into 47 beds on the top floor, with the rest on the ground floor.

This facility is a transitional care unit, working alongside Cork University Hospital (CUH) and the Mercy Hospital.

Patients who don’t need to be in hospital but who are not yet ready to go home, can come in for the last part of their treatment. The inhouse GP takes care of their treatment, with a multi-disciplinary meeting attended by hospital staff every Wednesday.

The team from UCC includes a geriatrician to assess the patients.

“It’s very new. It’s the first of its kind in Cork,” said Mr Finn.

This new model helps to free up acute hospital beds.

“The results are staggering. There are people coming in who have been in hospital for weeks and months, and who saw nothing but their bed. They come in and they seem to do very well with us. They respond very well quickly.”

After just days or a couple of weeks with Silver Stream, the residents seem to “bounce back” and are ready to return home, said Mr Finn. All the long-term care rooms in Riverstick look out into the gardens.

“One wing is already open and the other is filling up.”

