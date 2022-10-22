Calls for traffic-calming measures in Carrigaline

CARRIGALINE’S councillors have called for traffic-calming and road-safety measures. They did so at this month’s meeting of the local authority.

Michael Murtagh, Fine Gael, asked, “that the district would look at extending the footpath and putting in traffic-calming measures at an accident blackspot at the sweeping bend on the R611, Kilmoney Road Lower, across from Lower Clevedon.”

A list of low-cost safety schemes is being prepared for funding application for 2023 projects, said management.

“The sweeping bend has been included in this list and we await determination on funding application.”

Mr Murtagh called on the council to install traffic-calming measures or an LED traffic sign on the Glen Road, towards Tracton GAA, on the sweeping bend at the Charity Road junction that continues to upper Fountainstown.

“There are no plans to place a sign here,” said senior executive engineer Alan Cogan.

“This is a rural area and there are no records from the gardaí of this being an accident blackspot. It is an 80kmh stretch of roadway, where we do not place this type of sign.”

Seamus McGrath, Fianna Fáil, asked “to seek an update on traffic calming on the School Road, Shanbally”.

A periodic speed-limit sign has been ordered, as per the adopted speed-limit-review changes. This sign will flash 30km speed limit at school opening and closing times. The sign will be erected as soon as possible, said Mr Cogan.

Mr McGrath requested that a Safety Improvement Scheme be undertaken at the Fivemilebridge junction. “I will refer it for assessment,” said Mr Cogan.

Ms D’Alton asked, “that because many of the footpaths in the Carrigaline Industrial Park are without dropped kerbs, Cork County Council would undertake an accessibility audit in the industrial park, with the aim of making it safely commutable for pedestrians of all ages and abilities.”

There have been no reports or complaints about accessibility at this location, said management.

“It should also be noted that the remit of the area office extends only to the main through road part of this development.”

Jack White, Fine Gael, requested that the district consider installing intermittent barriers on the walkway between the Sail Garden and the entrance to LuLu Carpark, to make pedestrians and cyclists using the facility feel safer from passing and traffic. The practice for the installation of paths is to provide a kerb-to-height differential between the path and road surface.