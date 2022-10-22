Cork group looking for votes to seal Coca Cola funding

The Coca Cola Thank You Fund People’s Choice Award is back.

There are 22 shortlisted non-profit organisations in the running for this year’s Coca Cola Thank You Fund.

People are being invited to vote for their favourite to help them secure a grant share of €5,000.

In 2022, CocaCola will once again donate €100,000 to youth-orientated non-profit groups across the Island of Ireland, committed to helping young people become change champions for sustainable communities.

Now in its 12th year, the fund will see the total figure donated to community groups reach over €1,355,000 with leaders of the 22 shortlisted projects also invited to attend a special workshop before pitching their idea to a panel of Thank You Fund judges.

Agnese Filippi, country manager, CocaCola Ireland said: “It’s never been more important to empower our young people with the dispositions and skills they need to take a more active role in the creation of sustainable communities.

“So we’re delighted to be in a position to once again this year fund programmes and projects that are committed and aligned to this mission across the island of Ireland.”

One of the Cork organisations shortlisted is Churchfield-based Sample-Studios.

Sample-Studios aim to engage disadvantaged young people in their creative arts programme to widen the representation of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in the creative industry.

Linking like-minded young people in a fun and judgement-free atmosphere, the programme will recruit industry experts to support participants, exploring several creative disciplines.

Visit www.coca-cola.iewww.coca-cola.ie/community/thank-you-fund/vote to vote for Sample-Studios.