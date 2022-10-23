Severe lack of affordable accommodation in private rental sector

THE latest Simon Communities of Ireland’s quarterly ‘Locked Out of the Market’ report shows the lowest number of housing assistance payment (Hap) properties ever recorded.

This report tracks the number of properties advertised to rent within the Department of Housing’s Hap limits.

Hap is a form of social housing support provided by all local authorities. The local authority will pay a tenant’s landlord directly up to the applicable rent cap and the tenant will pay a rent contribution to the local authority under the differential rents scheme, based on their weekly household income.

Cork city and suburbs were among the 16 areas surveyed. Some of the other regions surveyed were Athlone, Galway city centre, Galway city suburbs, Co Leitrim, Limerick city suburbs, Limerick city centre, Sligo Town, Portlaoise, and Waterford.

Nationally, there were no properties available within a standard Hap rate, while 35 were available within discretionary Hap rates.

Outside of Dublin, Hap properties available to rent are worryingly low. 65.7%, or 23, of these 35 properties affordable under Hap discretionary rates were available in Dublin.

Dublin has a discretionary Hap rate of 50% compared to only 35% for the rest of the country.

According to the report, 11 properties under the discretionary rate were available for single people and couples. One was available in both Kildare and Cork, and the remaining nine were available in the Dublin areas examined.

13 properties were available within discretionary Hap limits for families with one child. Six of these were available outside of Dublin.

There was a total of 24 properties available to rent for households with two children under discretionary Hap rates; 13 of which overlap with properties available to one-child families.

In nine of the 16 areas researched, there were no properties available to rent in any household category within standard or discretionary Hap limits.

The ‘Locked Out of the Market’ report found just 392 properties available to rent at any price within the 16 areas.

The September report highlights a severe lack of affordable accommodation within the private rented sector, which is impacting people’s ability to find a stable and secure home.