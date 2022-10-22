Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 16:20

Cork children to feature on RTÉjr radio show

Led by presenter Michelle and her puppet co-presenters, Buster and Buddy, the show aims to promote mental health among youngsters.
Nine-year-old Dramarama student Niamh Keohane spoke of her pride at being involved with the project.

Echo reporter

A GROUP of Cork kids are walking “on air” after being scouted to feature in a popular children’s radio show.

Niamh Keohane from Carrigaline will be among those to hit the airwaves in the coming weeks as part of RTÉjr Radio’s new programme The Kids are All Right!

It hears from experts who dish out advice to help kids deal with life’s challenges. It also gives children the opportunity to air their own views through the Kids Squad panel. Other Cork kids to feature include Grace Naughton and Danny Beechinor who attend Dramarama.

“I was really happy to be asked,” Niamh said. 

“I liked the idea of the show because it lets you take on board what children have to say.” 

Listeners can tune in to RTÉjr Radio at 7pm every Friday or listen anytime by searching for ‘The Kids Are All Right RTÉ’ on any podcast platform.

