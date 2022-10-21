Man caught with corkscrew knife claimed he had it for 'cutting the ribbon on his boxing gloves'

A man running through Cork city centre at night with a corkscrew knife in the pocket of his hoodie claimed he only had it for “cutting the ribbon on his boxing gloves.”

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a six-month sentence on 38-year-old Thomas O’Sullivan of Cork Simon Community.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that the incident occurred at around 10.30pm on May 12 at Horgan’s Quay.

“He was then seen running on the middle of the road across Brian Ború bridge.

“He was stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and during the search a corkscrew knife was found in the pocket of his hoodie,” Sgt Kelleher said.

When the defendant was asked why he had the knife he replied, “For cutting the ribbon of his boxing gloves”.

Unfortunately, O’Sullivan came to the attention of gardaí a number of other times in the past few months and now he has pleaded guilty to charges arising out of all of those incidents.

On August 11 2022 he was actively begging and harassing people for money, the sergeant said.

On July 5 he was outside the Simon community facility on Anderson’s Quay shouting at people who were passing by. At the time of this threatening and abusive behaviour O’Sullivan had a small cut to his head.

On April 30 he stole a €1,000 laptop from a car parked on Father Mathew Quay. This stolen computer was never recovered and no compensation was offered to the owner.

Sgt Kelleker said the defendant had numerous previous convictions including eleven for theft, seven for begging, five for stealing cars, 19 for burglary and four for robbery.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly said the accused had a chronic history of addiction to drugs including heroin in recent times.

He said the accused was falling into hostel accommodation and this was making it difficult for him to maintain sobriety.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the two most serious offences were the theft of the laptop and the offence of running across the road while armed with a corkscrew knife.