'Mom instilled a love of the sea in us': Roisín’s sea swim in memory of her mother

A CORKWOMAN will brave the elements today to swim 11km in honour of her late mother who bravely battled cancer.

Roisín Coveney will swim from Bantry to Glengarriff in a fundraising drive in memory of her mother, Kate, who passed away from oesophageal cancer in August, just six weeks after her diagnosis.

“My mom was super healthy and fit and loved tennis, walking, running, and particularly sea swimming so I felt that this was a fitting tribute,” said Roisín.

“I hope that research will allow for better treatment options and earlier detection so that someone who receives the same diagnosis in the future will have more hope.”

Roisín said she is excited about the swim and hopes the weather remains fine.

She said swimming helped her in the grieving process to remember her mother’s life and the person she was, than let the illness overshadow the memories.

“My mom instilled a love of the sea in us from a very young age, and we swam together all year round, particularly in Howe Strand, Coolmaine, and Garrettstown.

“She really encouraged me when I took up longer, open water swimming last year and bought me my first swimming wetsuit.

“This swim had been planned for July and she had been excited to watch me do it and had planned on meeting me at the end by the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff.

“I didn’t get the chance to do it during the summer as she was in hospital, so I wanted to do it now in her honour.”

Roisín wants to thank everyone who has taken the time to visit her memorial page for Kate Coveney on idonate.ie.

So far, more than €8,200 has been raised for this worthy cause. Donations can be made up to April 15 next year by logging on to idonate.ie and searching for In Memory of Kate Coveney.

“I’ve chosen to fundraise for Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF). All funds raised will go directly to this great cause.”

Christine Littlefield, CEO of the OCF, said, “We have been blown away by the response Roisín has received to her fundraiser which, in just days, has raised over €6,000 and counting, in support of the challenge that she will be taking on in loving memory of her mom, Kate.

“Support like this means the world to us, as a small independent charity. We wish Roisín the very best of luck with her challenge and will be cheering her on all the way.”