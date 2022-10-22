Cork authors on An Post awards shortlist

CORK authors feature prominently on the shortlist for this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards.

They include John Creedon, Tadhg Coakley, Louise O’Neill, Catherine Ryan Howard, Graham Norton, Colm O’Regan, Caroline O’Donoghue, David King, and Eoghan Daltun.

Broadcaster John Creedon is nominated for TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book of the Year, for An Irish Folklore Treasury.

David King and Rhiannon Archard, the writer and illustrator behind A Hug for You, are nominated for the Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Junior) for Sir Adam the Brave and the Moody Monsters, which sees the Killeagh schoolboy hero return as a mediaeval knight.

Tadhg Coakley’s The Game is up for Eason Sports Book of the Year.

West Cork authors Louise O’Neill and Graham Norton are both nominated for the National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year, Clonakilty’s O’Neill for Idol, and Bandon’s Norton for Forever Home.

Sharing nominations for Bookstation Lifestyle Book of the Year are Colm O’Regan for Climate Worrier and Eoghan Daltun for An Irish Atlantic Rainforest.

Catherine Ryan Howard’s Run Time is nominated for the Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year.

Also nominated in the same category is Breaking Point, by Irish Examiner columnist Edel Coffey.

Caroline O’Donoghue is nominated for Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year for The Gifts That Bind Us.

Catherine Ryan Howard and Louise O’Neill are both up for the Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year, and Philip’s Bookshop in Mallow is nominated for the An Post Bookshop of the Year.

Other authors shortlisted include Sally Rooney, Charlie Bird, Maggie O’Farrell, Eoin Colfer, Kellie Harrington, Amy Huberman, and Bono.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Dublin on 23 November, and a TV show announcing the An Post Irish Book Awards Book of the Year winner will air on RTÉ One on December 7.

Members of the public are being asked to cast their votes for the best books of the year by visiting the An Post Irish Book Awards website, www.anpostirishbookawards.ie.