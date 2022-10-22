Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 08:00

Cork authors on An Post awards shortlist

There is plenty of Cork representation on the shortlist
Cork authors on An Post awards shortlist

Adam King with his dad David. Sir Adam the Brave and the Moody Monsters, which sees the Killeagh schoolboy hero return as a mediaeval knight, is nominated in the An Post Irish Book Awards for Children’s Book of the Year (Junior). Picture: Shaunagh O'Connell.

Donal O’Keeffe

CORK authors feature prominently on the shortlist for this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards.

They include John Creedon, Tadhg Coakley, Louise O’Neill, Catherine Ryan Howard, Graham Norton, Colm O’Regan, Caroline O’Donoghue, David King, and Eoghan Daltun.

Broadcaster John Creedon is nominated for TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book of the Year, for An Irish Folklore Treasury.

David King and Rhiannon Archard, the writer and illustrator behind A Hug for You, are nominated for the Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Junior) for Sir Adam the Brave and the Moody Monsters, which sees the Killeagh schoolboy hero return as a mediaeval knight.

Tadhg Coakley’s The Game is up for Eason Sports Book of the Year.

West Cork authors Louise O’Neill and Graham Norton are both nominated for the National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year, Clonakilty’s O’Neill for Idol, and Bandon’s Norton for Forever Home.

Sharing nominations for Bookstation Lifestyle Book of the Year are Colm O’Regan for Climate Worrier and Eoghan Daltun for An Irish Atlantic Rainforest.

Catherine Ryan Howard’s Run Time is nominated for the Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year.

Also nominated in the same category is Breaking Point, by Irish Examiner columnist Edel Coffey.

Caroline O’Donoghue is nominated for Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year for The Gifts That Bind Us.

Catherine Ryan Howard and Louise O’Neill are both up for the Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year, and Philip’s Bookshop in Mallow is nominated for the An Post Bookshop of the Year.

Other authors shortlisted include Sally Rooney, Charlie Bird, Maggie O’Farrell, Eoin Colfer, Kellie Harrington, Amy Huberman, and Bono.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Dublin on 23 November, and a TV show announcing the An Post Irish Book Awards Book of the Year winner will air on RTÉ One on December 7.

Members of the public are being asked to cast their votes for the best books of the year by visiting the An Post Irish Book Awards website, www.anpostirishbookawards.ie.

Read More

Clonakilty venue to host Alabama 3

More in this section

'F*** all of ye guards in there': Man sentened for behaviour at Bridewell garda station 'F*** all of ye guards in there': Man sentened for behaviour at Bridewell garda station
Garda sergeant punched twice in the face by man in city centre park Garda sergeant punched twice in the face by man in city centre park
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man caught with €500 worth of drugs fined and given suspended sentence 
cork arts
<p>O’Sullivan came to the attention of gardaí a number of other times in the past few months and now he has pleaded guilty to charges arising out of all of those incidents. Picture: iStock</p>

Man caught with corkscrew knife claimed he had it for 'cutting the ribbon on his boxing gloves'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more