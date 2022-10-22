Cork County Council recruiting for new role to revive towns and villages

CORK County Council are inviting applications to a new role focused on breathing life back into town and village centres across Cork.

The council is seeking to hire a Town Regeneration Officer (TRO) for an initial three-year contract, as part of the National Town Centre First Policy launched in April of this year.

The policy is focused on addressing dereliction and vacancy in towns and villages, particularly in rural areas, and creating “town centres that are viable, vibrant, and attractive places for people to live, work and visit”.

The government has outlined that this will be approached by developing individual ‘town teams’ that will work to chart its own town’s future with a plan supported by their local authority. The new TRO will be involved in the regeneration and development of towns across Cork, as well as progressing the objectives of the Cork County Development Plan to 2040.

Work will involve establishing and supporting town teams across Cork, and delivering on the town centre first policy by liaising between town teams, the county council, property owners, business communities, government agencies, and other TROs across the country.

Cork County Council have said that as Cork’s scale is equivalent to multiple county councils in one, it may be necessary to go beyond the appointment of just one officer, depending on the pace of ambition nationally and success in the Cork area. Closing date for applications for the TRO role is November 11, with full details on Cork County Council’s website.