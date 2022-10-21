TD slams timeline for delivery of elective hospital in Cork

A Cork TD has slammed the Government for failing to invest in healthcare in Cork following confirmation that the proposed elective hospital for Cork will not be fully operational before 2028.

It comes following a response to PQs asked by Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould, Fine Gael TD Colm Burke, and Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan in relation to an update on the status of the new elective hospital, the location of the proposed hospital, and the timeline for the design, applying for planning and building of same.

In response, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that it is not possible to estimate a timeline for the design, applying for planning and building of the new facilities but that based on current plans it is intended that they would open in 2027 and be fully operational from 2028.

Speaking about the update received by the TDs on the hospital, Deputy Gould said: “This hospital has been wheeled out again and again at election time by Government parties. The only things we have to show from this are broken promises and missed deadlines.

“Yesterday we had the Mercy Hospital asking people to avoid their Emergency Department because of overcrowding. From August 2021 to August 2022, we saw a 40% increase in waiting lists in CUH.

We were told, as recently as September last year, that this hospital would be open and operational by 2024. As that deadline looms, the process has now been pushed out by a further four years.

“Government TDs have been quick to call for this hospital and pat themselves on the back at a hint of progress. They now need to explain why these delays are happening and what they will be doing to ensure that the elective hospital for Cork is a top priority for Government.” Deputy Gould said that Cork needs this hospital now and that more specifically, it is needed on the northside of the city.

“People stuck for years on waiting lists can’t wait another six years for an elective hospital. If lists continue to grow at this rate, there will be thousands of people waiting for life-changing surgeries and treatments in Cork by 2028.

“The reality is that this Government have no plan for healthcare. The Minister has no control of the system and instead of spin, we need action,” he said.