Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 18:35

Thanksgiving service for 150 years of St Luke’s Home

The home, which provides in provides residential, respite and day care services for older people, with an emphasis on Alzheimer care and other forms of dementia, was founded in 1872.
Thanksgiving service for 150 years of St Luke’s Home

Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, the Right Rev Dr Paul Colton, preaching for the service of thanksgiving to mark the 150th anniversary of the foundation of Saint Luke’s Home in Cork.

Donal O’Keeffe

A DIOCESAN service of thanksgiving was held at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral this week to mark the 150th anniversary of the foundation of St Luke’s Home in Cork.

The home, which provides in provides residential, respite and day care services for older people, with an emphasis on Alzheimer care and other forms of dementia, was founded in 1872.

St Luke’s is a voluntary organisation under the patronage of the Church of Ireland in Cork, Cloyne and Ross, and Paul Colton, Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, serves as president.

The service thanksgiving was held at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, on St Luke’s Day.

The Dean of Cork, Nigel Dunne, introduced the service by extending a welcome to the guests, including the CEO of St Luke’s Home, Tony O’Brien, and the director of nursing, Orla Coleman.

Also in attendance were senators Jerry Buttimer and Tim Lombard, Cllr Derry Canty (representing the Lord Mayor of Cork), Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan (representing the County Mayor), ecumenical guests, and representatives from the city council, An Garda Síochána, the Defence Forces, the naval service, and Cork-based charities.

The Rev Meghan Farr, chaplain of Saint Luke’s Home, and the Rev Bruce Pierce, director of education at St Luke’s Home Education Centre, led the prayers.

Bishop Colton said the anniversary celebration of 150 years of St Luke’s Home, was a joyful occasion.

“We remembered our founder, Miss Frances Fitzgerald Gregg and all the unnamed people who, for 150 years, have supported and continue our work,” he said.

“Our thanksgiving was hugely enriched by the singing of students from Ashton School, Bandon Grammar School and Midleton College.”

The school choirs of the three second-level schools were directed by Peter Stobart.

“Most of all, this occasion gave me the opportunity, as president of the charity and home of the last 24 years, to say thank you to everyone who continues our caring work today,” Bishop Colton said.

The service was streamed online to the residents and staff at St Luke’s Home in Mahon.

Read More

Cork Olympian rower opens new Lidl in Mallow

More in this section

Hospital surgery corridor Emergency Department at MUH 'currently experiencing high demand' 
Two new links to Dunkettle Interchange to open on Monday Two new links to Dunkettle Interchange to open on Monday
Water bills to rise to average &pound;376 Water colour to return to normal in Cork city by tomorrow morning
cork health
<p>Residents of Ballyphehane are invited along to the local Community Centre this evening to discuss plans for a new cycleway on the Tory Top Road. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Public meeting on proposed cycleway taking place

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more