Thanksgiving service for 150 years of St Luke’s Home

A DIOCESAN service of thanksgiving was held at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral this week to mark the 150th anniversary of the foundation of St Luke’s Home in Cork.

The home, which provides in provides residential, respite and day care services for older people, with an emphasis on Alzheimer care and other forms of dementia, was founded in 1872.

St Luke’s is a voluntary organisation under the patronage of the Church of Ireland in Cork, Cloyne and Ross, and Paul Colton, Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, serves as president.

The service thanksgiving was held at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, on St Luke’s Day.

The Dean of Cork, Nigel Dunne, introduced the service by extending a welcome to the guests, including the CEO of St Luke’s Home, Tony O’Brien, and the director of nursing, Orla Coleman.

Also in attendance were senators Jerry Buttimer and Tim Lombard, Cllr Derry Canty (representing the Lord Mayor of Cork), Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan (representing the County Mayor), ecumenical guests, and representatives from the city council, An Garda Síochána, the Defence Forces, the naval service, and Cork-based charities.

The Rev Meghan Farr, chaplain of Saint Luke’s Home, and the Rev Bruce Pierce, director of education at St Luke’s Home Education Centre, led the prayers.

Bishop Colton said the anniversary celebration of 150 years of St Luke’s Home, was a joyful occasion.

“We remembered our founder, Miss Frances Fitzgerald Gregg and all the unnamed people who, for 150 years, have supported and continue our work,” he said.

“Our thanksgiving was hugely enriched by the singing of students from Ashton School, Bandon Grammar School and Midleton College.”

The school choirs of the three second-level schools were directed by Peter Stobart.

“Most of all, this occasion gave me the opportunity, as president of the charity and home of the last 24 years, to say thank you to everyone who continues our caring work today,” Bishop Colton said.

The service was streamed online to the residents and staff at St Luke’s Home in Mahon.