Man jailed and has suspended sentence activated after stealing two bottles of vodka

A young man with a six-month jail term hanging over him went to Aldi at the Elysian in Cork and stole two bottles of vodka.

That was on September 6 2022 and now at Cork District Court the suspended sentence has been activated and another six-month concurrent sentence was imposed on him for the new offence.

Sergeant John Kelleher said 23-year-old Kalem Murphy of Cork Simon Community went to Aldi on that date and stole two bottles of vodka.

He had 23 previous convictions for theft.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the total jail term of six months.