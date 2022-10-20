Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 20:09

Man jailed and has suspended sentence activated after stealing two bottles of vodka

He had 23 previous convictions for theft.
Man jailed and has suspended sentence activated after stealing two bottles of vodka

Sergeant John Kelleher said 23-year-old Kalem Murphy of Cork Simon Community went to Aldi on that date and stole two bottles of vodka. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young man with a six-month jail term hanging over him went to Aldi at the Elysian in Cork and stole two bottles of vodka.

That was on September 6 2022 and now at Cork District Court the suspended sentence has been activated and another six-month concurrent sentence was imposed on him for the new offence.

Sergeant John Kelleher said 23-year-old Kalem Murphy of Cork Simon Community went to Aldi on that date and stole two bottles of vodka.

He had 23 previous convictions for theft.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the total jail term of six months.

More in this section

Man smashed screen of casino machine after it froze when he thought he won €50 Man smashed screen of casino machine after it froze when he thought he won €50
Hospital surgery corridor Emergency Department at MUH 'currently experiencing high demand' 
Two new links to Dunkettle Interchange to open on Monday Two new links to Dunkettle Interchange to open on Monday
cork court
Public meeting on proposed cycleway taking place

Public meeting on proposed cycleway taking place

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more