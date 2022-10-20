Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 19:00

Man smashed screen of casino machine after it froze when he thought he won €50

It will cost him three months in jail if he gets into further trouble in the next two years.
Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused man, 43-year-old Paul O’Donovan had brought €150 to Cork District Court through his solicitor Frank Buttimer to compensate the casino. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A man gambling on a casino’s roulette wheel gaming machine believed he had won €50 but he got angry when the screen froze and paid out nothing.

In fact, he reacted so badly to the incident that he smashed the screen and now it has cost him €150 in compensation.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused man, 43-year-old Paul O’Donovan had brought €150 to Cork District Court through his solicitor Frank Buttimer to compensate the casino.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the smashing of the roulette wheel gaming machine where Paul O’Donovan of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Street, Cork, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

It happened on November 12 2021 at Gold Rush casino on Academy Street, Cork.

Sgt Kelleher said: “A man entered the Gold Rush casino and began playing roulette. Moments later he approached the cashier stating that the roulette screen froze on him and demanded he be paid €50.

“The cashier informed him that she would take his details and forward his complaint to management.

“He then began to punch the roulette screen, smashing it. He then left the casino. He was later identified.

"He made no reply after caution when Garda Jonathan Chambers charged him with causing criminal damage.” 

Mr Buttimer described what happened from the defendant’s point of view.

“He was playing this machine. By all accounts he had a win on the machine having shovelled a fair bit of money into it.

“He called over the staff member. There was a debate about whether there was to be a pay-out. At the approach taken by the staff member he became angry and he whacked the machine with his hand.

“He is sorry he did not address his concerns in a different manner,” the solicitor said.

