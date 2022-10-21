Crann Centre fears for future of Continence Clinic

THE Crann Centre has warned that it cannot guarantee the future of its Continence Clinic, a vital service for Cork families living with neuro-physical disabilities, without annual state funding.

Speaking before an Oireachtas Committee on Disability Matters on Thursday, Padraig Mallon, Chief Executive of the centre, said that without funding, he is “highly concerned” about whether the service will be able to continue to support hundreds of families.

The Crann Centre in Ovens provides wraparound services to children, adults and families living with neuro-physical disabilities, relating to health, psychological wellbeing, mobility, education and career pathways, community and networks, and independent living.

A key service offered by the Crann Centre is its Continence Clinic, the only service of its kind in Ireland that provides community support for bowel and bladder issues. Head of Services at the Crann Centre, Colette Cahill, said that continence is the “elephant in the room” that can be one of the biggest factors affecting the lives of people with disabilities.

“It’s a sensitive area for everybody, for us as a culture, community, and nation… [but] It’s a human right to be able to manage your continence… and it affects [whole] families,” she explained to the Oireachtas Committee.

Ms Cahill said that the Crann Centre’s Continence Clinic offers support to families, as well as continence training to SNA’s and nurses, that is unavailable anywhere else in the country, all free of charge and without state funding. She added that the number of people availing of the Continence Clinic has substantially increased, by 75% in the last year alone, and it receives referrals from hospitals and community healthcare services.

Delivery of the Continence Clinic is by two nurses who share the role of 1.5 full-time equivalents, currently costing €100,000 per year, and serving 260 families. Mr Mallon said that the centre hopes to expand the clinic to a service with three full-time equivalent nurses, which would cost just under €300,000 to deliver, as the “demand is huge”.

“This year, we’re going to serve 260 families, and we are without funding for the service. We are highly concerned that we will be able to continue,” he added.

The Crann Centre has submitted a business case to the HSE for a Service Level Agreement (SLA) for its Continence Clinic. Mr Mallon said that both the HSE and Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte have been “highly supportive” of the clinic, but it is now a “matter of funding” that needs to be moved along.

“For less than €200,000 [per year], 260 families get really intensive practical support, which enables them to enjoy better health and wellbeing, opportunities to participate in society, and huge increase in the quality of life for not alone the person with a disability, but also for their family,” he added.