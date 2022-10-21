Minister of State says Cork is a 'safe place to invest' but more needs to be done to tackle vacancy levels

THE Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail has said he believes Cork is “a safe place to invest in for years ahead” but acknowledged that more could be done to incentivise businesses to open up in vacant buildings.

Damien English was in Cork yesterday to officially open the new Cork Southern Region office of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) at the Elysian.

Speaking to media at the official opening, the Fine Gael TD for Meath West said he would also be meeting with members of Cork’s business community during his visit.

Mr English affirmed his view that Cork will remain an attractive place to trade in the years ahead but acknowledged that more could be done to reduce vacancy rates.

“Cork, as we know, has been earmarked for a lot of development and for a lot of population increase to happen here so, in my view, it’s a safe place to invest in for years ahead because there is going to be large growth,” he said.

“We do need to find more ways to encourage businesses to take on these vacant buildings.

“Two things in that though, it’s a vacancy from a commercial point of view… but also there’s vacancy here in Cork from a housing point of view and you see a lot of buildings that could be put to use for homes as well and that’s something we really want to try and unlock.

“At every business event I speak to business owners about what’s over their shop, that there are two or three storeys, some cases four or five, and they should be in use not just for storage but for accommodation either for their staff or for other families who want to live here too.

“If we’re going to see some quick results when it comes to housing right across the country, it’s mainly focused on new build, but also there’s quite a large number of vacant homes that could be put back to use so we’ll focus on that today as well [during meetings in Cork],” he continued.

Mr English said the Repair and Lease scheme, aimed at bringing vacant properties in need of repair back into use for social housing, has had limited success.

“That scheme can work well but it hasn’t been used to the same level as we thought it would have around the country, so we want to encourage more of that.

“There has been funding given to the local authorities to fund a vacancy officer to drive that but if you take the size of Cork city and county, you need more than one. So, we’re going to try and work with the local authorities here to strengthen that team, to give them funding to have a number of people involved in tackling vacancy,” he said.