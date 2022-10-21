Bantry residential development appealed to Bord Pleanála

A MAJOR residential complex for Bantry that had been given the go ahead by Cork County Council, has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Applicant Aiden McCarthy lodged plans with the Council on December 1, 2021, for planning permission to build a residential development in Dromleigh South, and Sheskin, Bantry.

The plans consist of 43 dwelling houses, three apartment blocks each including four apartments, and two serviced sites, the installation of a playground, installation of two bin corrals and all associated site works including estate roads, footpaths, lighting, services and landscaping.

Conditional permission was granted on September 12. This decision was appealed on October 4. The case is due to be decided by February 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, 16 dwellings have been turned down in Gurteenroe, Macroom. The proposed residential development included plans for 16 houses including 12 three-bedroom and four four-bedroom houses, car parking, landscaping, boundary treatments and all ancillary site works and services. Access to the proposed development was to be via an existing access from Ros Álainn, to be upgraded as part of the development. Applicant Peadar Creedon was refused planning permission on October 11.

Additionally, planning permission was granted on October 18 for 31 two-storey dwellings for Ashgrove, Church Road, Aghada, Midleton. Applicant Whitegate Plant Hire Ltd also has plans for associated site services and site development works, together with a new vehicular entrance from the Church Road, and realignment, widening and upgrade works to the existing ‘Ashgrove’ estate vehicular entrance roadway and pedestrian footpath.