Water colour to return to normal in Cork city by tomorrow morning

RESDIENTS in Cork city centre may have to wait until tomorrow morning before their tap water clears up from a dark yellow or brown colour, The Echo has learned.

There were reports of murky tap water that was discoloured in the city last night. The dark yellow or brown hue is possibly due to workers “flushing the pipes” during maintenance, a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

The water may remain this colour until 11am tomorrow morning, October 21.

“If the water is brown, it has nothing to do with the wastewater treatment. It’s due to the works on the pipes,” said the spokesperson.

The Irish Water website published an update today.

“Works are now complete, and supply should begin to return to all affected areas.

“As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repairs may cause supply disruptions to Gillabbey Terrace, Gilabbey Street, 98 Street, Dean Street, Marguerita Villas, Vicar Street, Bennetts Hill, Fort Street, Step Lane and surrounding areas in Cork City.

“A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works. Works are scheduled to take place from 8pm until midnight on October 20.

“We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.”