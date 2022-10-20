Research shows young adults unaware of risk factors of Osteoporosis

Research commissioned by the National Dairy Council to raise awareness of Osteoporosis has revealed that half of Irish 18 to 25 years olds are unaware of key risk factors for the condition.

Statistics released as part of the recent research mark World Osteoporosis Day on October 20.

The research showed that those aged 18 to 25 were not aware of the risk factors involved with the condition, including the fact that low calcium intake, particularly during the teenage years, can increase the risk of this disease later in life.

Only one-third identified low levels of physical activity, smoking, or excessive alcohol as other important lifestyle risk factors for this disease.

Three in 10 of the 18 to 25-year-olds did not know which part of the body was affected by osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is the most common bone condition in Ireland, with approximately 300,000 people over 50 years estimated to have the condition, however, it is often referred to as a silent disease as it can go unnoticed, without symptoms, until a fracture occurs.

Only about 15% of people with osteoporosis get diagnosed, and although women are more likely to develop osteoporosis, it also affects men and children.

The study focused on the results from the 18 to 25-year-olds age group to understand their awareness around the modifiable risk factors for Osteoporosis and the importance of supporting bone health during these years.

The research also found that two-thirds of young women were not aware that three servings of milk, yogurt or cheese a day are recommended daily as part of government healthy eating guidelines.

Dr Frances Dockery Consultant Physician and Geriatrician at Beaumont Hospital and joint clinical lead for the Fracture Liaison Service Database, said: “As a doctor, we constantly look out for high-risk patients or signs and symptoms to identify the condition but with osteoporosis, all too often it is only diagnosed when a fracture from a relatively minor degree of trauma has already occurred.

“Prevention is so important and though our bone health and strength are determined to a large extent by factors outside of our control such as genetics, gender and age, there are factors that we can control such as our diet and physical activity and these are particularly important during teenage years and into the 20’s when bones are still developing.

Early intervention is key in preventing osteoporosis and this includes a balanced diet which provides ‘bone-friendly’ nutrients such as calcium, protein, vitamin D, zinc, phosphorous, and magnesium.

The research also showed that 21% of 18 to 25 olds say they are following a dairy-free diet, while eight out of 10 of the 18 to 25-year old’s correctly cited calcium and six out of 10 cited Vitamin D as key nutrients for supporting good bone health.

Louise Reynolds, Dietician with the Irish Nutrition & Dietetic Institute (INDI) said: “Calcium and protein are needed for the normal growth, development and maintenance of bone and muscle and milk, yogurt and cheese are naturally good sources of these nutrients as well as phosphorus which is also important.

The Department of Health’s guidelines recommend three servings from the ‘milk, yogurt and cheese’ food group each day with five servings for the nine to 18-year-olds.

"We know from national research that most Irish people are not reaching these recommended guidelines and worryingly young women, in particular, are limiting or avoiding dairy in their diet, this is really crucial as bone mass continues to be laid down in the 20’s.”