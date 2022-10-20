Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 08:02

Major water project ' in the works' for West Cork

Lisa Cogan, Irish Water Regional Delivery Lead said: “We are delighted to commence construction of this vital project that will support growth and development in the beautiful West Cork town of Clonakilty.
Some local road closures will be required.

Amy Nolan

SOLIDARITY through sport movement, the Sanctuary Runners is set to expand its footprint following a funding allocation from the Ireland for Ukraine Fund.

The funding will kick start the movement’s ‘Side-By-Side’ programme which aims to create 50 new Sanctuary Runner groups in towns and communities across Ireland over the next two years to help bring all, including Ukrainian people, together with those in the host community.

“We have seen through our work since 2018 how running, jogging and walking together can be such a powerful tool towards social inclusion and community integration. For those coming from Ukraine it’s so vital they have a way to meet people locally and vice versa in a relaxed way. This is about solidarity rather than charity,” explained Graham Clifford, CEO and founder of the Sanctuary Runners.

“We are so grateful to the Community Foundation, the #IrelandForUkraine fund and other funders who are making this initiative possible.

“Together we will create a blue wave of positivity, friendship and respect in communities across Ireland – one step at a time,” Mr Clifford added.

The ‘Side-By-Side’ programme will be launched separately in the coming weeks.

Ireland for Ukraine is a joint fundraising campaign from a selection of Ireland’s media organisations with all proceeds being divided to assist those working with people from Ukraine most affected by the conflict.

The campaign has rallied support from local clubs, schools and communities, along with significant support from Government.

The awareness generated by the campaign has provided a total of €7m in support both in direct donations and from donors to The Community Foundation for Ireland, which is managing the fund on behalf of the media partners and the Government.

The fund is supported by a €5m donation from Government provided through the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Across Ireland more than 100 projects are receiving grants with funding also allocated to international agencies such as UNICEF, The Irish Red Cross, Concern and Trócaire.

In Cork, a total of 11 groups have been allocated funding. Along with Sanctuary Runners, these include The Greater Chernobyl Cause; Together-Razem Centre and the Cork-based Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre.

