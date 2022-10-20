Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 07:45

Concert in memory of renowned trad musician commences nationwide tour at Triskel 

Referred to as the 'king of the melodeon', Johnny Connolly, who died in December 2019, was a musical genius whose rhythmic and flawless style of playing was legendary.
Johnny Óg Connolly and Johnny Connolly.

A CONCERT in memory of renowned traditional Irish musician and composer, Johnny Connolly commences its nationwide tour at the Triskel Arts Centre tomorrow evening. 

An Cosán Draíochta is a new musical suite in honour of the much-loved Connemara melodeon player and was composed by his son, Johnny Óg, who is also a unique and highly regarded force in the world of traditional music, both as a performer and composer.

An Cosán Draíochta, commissioned by Stiúideo Cuan, enthralled audiences at its premiere there late last year. 

Directed and produced by Darach Mac Con Iomaire and featuring an ensemble of acclaimed artists, it is now embarking on a much-anticipated nationwide tour which will see performances in nine counties over three weekends.

Standard tickets for tomorrow's show at 8pm cost €20. 

For further information or to book see their website.

