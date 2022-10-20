Over 800m of watermains being replaced in Whitechurch

Irish Water has begun the process of replacing some 862m of problematic watermains in the Whitechurch area, with minor impacts on local traffic and short term water outages for customers.

The project in Ryefield forms part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, and is being delivered in conjunction with Cork County Council. Commenced this week, it is expected the works will be completed by the end of December.

The works, being carried out by Ward and Burke on behalf of Irish Water, will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Irish Water has said that there may be “some traffic management” in place to facilitate the works, but that local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

During the project there may also be short term water outages for customers, but Irish Water has said that the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice before any planned water outages, and that the works will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers.

Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water, said that replacing the old and problematic pipes in Ryefield “will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community”.

Read More Fighting stigma of HIV: 5k park runs will create awareness ahead of World Aids Day

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Cork and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme,” he said.

For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website: www.water.ie Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

This project is an example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Local Authorities to reduce leakage and provide a more reliable water supply.

Irish Water say they are “making progress” on fixing leaks in the water supply. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2021 it was 38%.

The national water utility said that they are “on track” to achieve a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030.

For more information on reducing leaks visit Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme page.