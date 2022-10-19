Kinsale to Kabul: Cork author's memoir of time in global conflict zones 

Declan Greenway’s memoir of his conflict management experience in hostile situations across the world is to be launched in his native Kinsale this week.

Kinsale to Kabul, And Places in Between will be launched in St Multose Church on Friday at 7.30pm.

In the book, Greenway recounts his experience in some of the world’s most intractable conflicts, in the Balkans, Caucasus, and Central Asia and looks at how these hostilities continue to shape the world we live in.

Author Declan Greenway launches his memoir on Friday

Born in Kinsale in 1953, Greenway entered the Military College as an officer cadet after his secondary education.

Having been promoted to the senior officer rank of commandant at 34, he resigned his army commission to work on the plight of the Palestinian refugees with United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, Jerusalem, and the West Bank.

After 10 years in the occupied Palestinian territories, he joined the conflict-prevention centre, Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Seconded to the UN election observation mission, he was in South Africa for the first post-apartheid election, when Nelson Mandela became president.

He was a member of the European Union election unit for the election of Yasser Arafat as the first Palestinian president under the Oslo Accords. He also played a central role in organising OSCE election missions in Afghanistan.

Former diplomat and current director of the Centre for Religion, Human Values and International Relations at Dublin City University, Philip McDonagh, will launch Kinsale to Kabul, And Places in Between.