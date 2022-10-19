Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 20:21

Normal service resumes at Kent Station following 'major signalling problem' 

The station encountered the problem at 1.30pm today and no services operated.

Breda Graham

Irish Rail has confirmed that Kent Station in Cork experienced “a major signalling problem” earlier today.

The station encountered the problem at 1.30pm today and no services operated.

The Dublin Heuston to Cork service which was due to arrive at Kent Station at 12.37pm was delayed on its approach to the station due to this signalling problem and arrived approximately 40 minutes later than scheduled.

Services to and from Cobh were cancelled and efforts were made to source bus transfers before the problem was fixed at 3.15pm.

Irish Rail has confirmed that normal services have since resumed.

City Fire Brigade deal with dangerous roof on Barrack Street

