Man confesses to bringing €34k of heroin to Cork

The detection of the offence by Detective Garda Paul Leahy was part of an ongoing operation targeting the transportation of drugs into Cork City where gardaí monitor passengers coming into Cork from Dublin.
On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the defendant forward for sentencing at the forthcoming sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 24. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 57-year-old Dubliner has confessed to carrying over €34,000 worth of heroin to Cork.

Paul Marken of Hazelwood House, Canal Rd, Ranelagh, Dublin, appeared at Cork District Court today.

His solicitor Eddie Burke indicated that Marken wished to sign a plea of guilty to charges of possessing Diamorphine (heroin), having it for sale or supply, and possessing it for sale or supply when its street value exceeded €13,000.

This is the threshold figure for a section of the Misuse of Drugs Act which allows for a mandatory sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances.

The detection of the offence by Detective Garda Paul Leahy was part of an ongoing operation targeting the transportation of drugs into Cork City where gardaí monitor passengers coming into Cork from Dublin.

All three related drug charges, to which Marken pleaded guilty, refer to August 27, 2021, at Mayfield Garda Station.

It was previously alleged that the actual value of the heroin in the case amounted to over €34,000.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the defendant forward for sentencing at the forthcoming sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 24.

There was no Garda objection to Marken being remanded on the same conditions of bail where he resides at the Canal Rd address, signs on at Rathmines Garda Station on Monday and Thursday each week, stays out of Co Cork except for legal appointments, and that he keeps a mobile phone charged at all times so as to be contactable by gardaí.

