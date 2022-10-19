Teen fined following assault at popular Cork skate-park

A judge dealing with an assault at the popular skate-park in Cork said the teenager who carried it out could not go taking things into his own hands and punching another youth in the face.

The teenager who admitted the assault at the skate-park on the Mardyke has been convicted and fined for the offence.

Dylan Hurley of 13 Mount St Joseph’s Avenue, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the offence which occurred on August 12 2021 at the Mardyke skate-park.

Sgt Lyons said the injured party was present with his girlfriend when there was some altercation with the defendant.

“The injured party went to walk away when he was struck in the face,” Sgt Lyons said.

The defendant was stopped a short distance away. When asked about the matter he exercised his right to make no reply, the sergeant said.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that it may have helped the accused if he had spoken to the gardaí as it would have put the assault into context.

“He was in an interaction with the injured party and remonstrated with him. He accepts responsibility for his actions.

“It is noteworthy that there is no victim impact statement. It is a limited, simple, Section 2 assault,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the skate-park is frequented by a lot of young people who enjoy the facilities there.

As for a disagreement ending up in an assault, the judge said, “He cannot be taking things into his own hands.” The 19-year-old was then fined €400.