Kino gig to highlight 15 "under the radar" Cork artists 

Fifteen of Cork’s finest ‘under the radar’ artists are coming together next week for a live art performance featuring music, spoken word, circus, performance art, theatre and more.

Hosted in the iconic Kino on Washington Street, which reopened in the spring as a nightclub and venue for music and cultural gigs, the event is a premiere edition of ‘Trash Culture Revue’, produced by Goldiefish Events and Conall Ó Riain.

Trash Culture Revue is a collaborative effort to shine a light on the city’s most exciting and cutting-edge artists, and also create space for artists amidst a critical shortage of platforms and venues for live performance in Cork.

Taking place this Sunday, 23 October, this edition of the live art revue will feature performances from Seiko Hayase, Alex Petcu, Raphael Olympio, Iverni Baroque Ensemble, Guillaume Cousson ‘Riuchi’ and Bass Emitter, hosted by Arran Blake of art-punk band Pretty Happy, and featuring visuals from Cristian Cruceru and artwork design by Shane O’Driscoll.

“Creepy Parade” presented by Seiko, a Japanese artist based in Mallow, will explore the extraordinary in everyday life through live art performance, while Base Emitter (alias of musician and composer Kevin Terry from East Cork) will bring a performance of “caveman spectralism” through naïve intonations and the confusion of pitch and space.

Expect exhilarating percussion from musician and composer Alex Petcu, an Irish musician of Romanian origin, and the naughtiness of Italian music from the Iverni Baroque Ensemble., a group established by undergraduate students at the CIT Cork School of Music.

Cork rapper and spoken word artist Raphael Olympio will bring his songs to life using theatrical approaches, and Guillaume Cousson will offer a mix of traditional and contemporary magic techniques in ‘Riuchi’, an award-winning circus company.

Doors for Sunday’s event open at 7pm, and tickets are €10, available from Eventbrite.

Trash Culture Revue will be presenting an intermittent series of Live Art gatherings across Cork city, and is supported by the Local Live Performance Support Scheme Phase 4 from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, administered by the Arts Office of Cork City Council.