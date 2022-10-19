Variety of craft and design at Ballymaloe

THE annual Ballymaloe Craft Fair returns to the East Cork venue for two weekends in November, offering a variety of Irish craft and design at over 150 stalls.

The fair runs on the two latter weekends of November, 18 to 20, and 25 to 27, and offers small makers a platform to sell and market their wares, promotes products made and designed in Ireland, encourages sustainability, and provides a safe and enjoyable family event for attendees.

“We really can’t wait to welcome people once again to Ballymaloe for the Craft Fair,” event manager Bree Allen said.

“It’s never been more important to support local and buy Irish.

“With over 150 different makers and designers each weekend setting up stalls here in November, we look forward to taking the stress out of your Christmas Shopping and creating a fantastic day out for the whole family."

With different stalls across both weekends, the Ballymaloe Craft Fair will be hosting jewellery designers, ceramic artists, painters, printers, knitters and many more artists and makers.

In addition to a plethora of unique products on offer, the fair will have food trucks selling hot food and mulled wine, among other delicious treats.

The Ballymaloe Craft Fair will have a drop-in children’s area with Lego workshops, Mrs Claus will be meeting and greeting children in her own special wagon with a homemade treat, and Kilkenny Candles will host workshops for kids in the Big Shed.

Ballymaloe House will be offering limited conservatory light lunches, and it’s advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Laura Behan, General Manager of Ballymaloe House said; “We are very much looking forward to the Ballymaloe Craft Fair, the unofficial East Cork launch of the festive season,” Laura Behan, general manager of Ballymaloe House, said.

Entrance is €6 on Friday night and €8 per person Saturday and Sunday with children under 12 free all weekend.

Tickets are available at the entrance only. More information available online.