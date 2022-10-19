Man who called grandmother 'the most vicious names' jailed after breaching safety order

A 26-year-old man who has been reared and given a home by his grandmother has frightened the life out of her and called her “the most vicious names.”

Now the young man has been sent to jail for four months as the sentencing judge at a private hearing of Cork District Court told him it was up to him to get his life together, that there was no more his grandmother could do.

The young man pleaded guilty to breaching a safety order twice in April.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the offences.

On April 19 at lunchtime the defendant’s grandmother went to her local garda station and made a written statement of complaint against her grandson.

She said he was at her home under the influence of an intoxicant and refused to leave when she asked him.

Eventually he did leave but returned two hours later. He got abusive and shouted into her face and calling her “a spastic, a retard and a handicap.” He then threatened to smash up the house.

“She is in fear and said he is taking tablets and smoking weed daily.”

Two days later he breached the order again at 6am when he attempted to climb in the bedroom window of his grandmother’s.

Again, when told he leave he began shouting and roaring at her putting her in fear.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly said, “When under the influence of anything he becomes a different person. He has had drug issues over the years and has been in and out of prison numerous times.

“He is seeking to deal with his addictions. He wishes to apologise to his grandmother.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I know her from coming to court over the years. She has to contact gardaí when she is scared of her life of him. Then she takes him back.

“There is great credit due to her. But there is no more that she can do. He calls her the most vicious names. As a grandmother she seems to be able to take it but he continues to frighten the life out of her.

“I am sentencing him to four months in prison. It is up to him to get his life together.”