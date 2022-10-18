Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 15:18

Cannabis legislation campaigner to represent himself in Cork District Court

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case could be dealt with summarily at Cork District Court rather than by indictment.
Liam Heylin

A cannabis legalisation campaigner made his position quite clear before he even spoke at Cork District Court – he wore a hoodie in the Jamaican colours with large cannabis leaves emblazoned on front and back.

Martin Condon of 18 Kinvara Close, Ballyvolane, is charged with possession of cannabis herb at Anglesea Street garda station and a second charge of possession of a cannabis plant at the station on St. Valentine’s Day 2021.

Sgt. Lyons said the value of the cannabis herb was €20 and that the official garda valuation for any cannabis plant is €800.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to accept jurisdiction for the case in the district court.

The accused could have had a solicitor appointed to represent him but Martin Condon said, “I want to represent myself.” He added, “There is a reason behind the crime.” 

In fairness to the accused, Sgt. Lyons explained by way of background, “This gentleman was making a protest against Misuse of Drugs Act regulations.” 

The sergeant suggested that Courtroom 3 – which deals with contested cases – would be a suitable place for the matter.

Judge Kelleher adjourned it until November 22 at that court. However, on that date it will only be a matter for a future date to be set for the hearing of the case.

As Martin Condon left the court, the second cannabis leaf image could be seen on the back of the hoodie.

