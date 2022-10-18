'Major overhaul' for dangerous Cork junction en route to Kinsale

A dangerous junction between Cork airport and Kinsale is set to be transformed in a major overhaul, heard members of Carrigaline Municipal District on Monday.

Submissions were sought from the public towards the end of August regarding the junction located close to Ballygarvan and Fivemilebridge, said Executive Engineer at Cork County Council, Michal Dymet.

The junction is located in a “challenging” area, given steep minor roads rising and falling towards Ballygarvan and back towards Cork airport hill. The junction is located in a section of the main road which is in between sharp bends that reduce visibility for drivers.

The Roads Design Office’s solution is to install a right-left staggered junction as most appropriate. Twelve submissions were received from the public, including six from statutory bodies. Concerns included the “considerable” speed on the main road, inadequate sight lines, and the removal of trees and hedgerows.

A roundabout was considered but rejected as unworkable.

Mr Dymet said there is a suggestion to reduce the speed limit from 80kph down to 60kph. The proposal is to push the main road about eight meters from its current location towards the airport hill, meaning the visibility towards the left and Kinsale will improve, and to reroute the leg coming from the airport hill back towards the airport by about 40 meters, so the junction will be staggered.

Bowens Cross

The trees will be replanted in other areas along reclaimed land. Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said the plans could reduce the number of collisions at the site by 60 percent.

My Dymet said they are acquiring land at Bowen’s Cross, and have discussed it with landowners. The plans will go before a full Council meeting on October 24 before a more detailed design is produced for tender.

Cllr Michael Murtagh said he appreciated TII’s statement about reducing collisions but hoped they could introduce more traffic calming measures at the accident blackspot.

The speed is such that it “actually overturned a car” as it came around a bend.

“That particular road is very dark and damp, and it can freeze over during the winter months as well. It gets very slippy and dangerous.”

This combined with speed makes it very hard to slow down when vehicles are stopped in the middle of the road, added Cllr Murtagh.

Mr Dymet said further signage can be installed in the interim to ensure speed is reduced as cars approach the junction.

Cllr Seamus McGrath said drivers have to be “extra cautious” there but this is a “major improvement.”

“Without question it will significantly improve the junction and improve the risk. The improvements in sight lines are very welcome also.”

Cllr Jack White welcomed the works for residents in the areas of Carrigaline and Bandon - Kinsale.

“The scale of the design and work gone into this so far, and the investment to come, shows our commitment in Cork County Council to making the area safer and more effective for motorists.” Cllr Marcia D’Alton said the junction is a “disaster at present”.

The steepness of the approach from Ballygarvan is being reduced meaning it should be easier to take off, Mr Dymet told Cllr D’Alton.

Cllr O’Sullivan said residents have called for a special speed limit of 50kph at the site, and a bus stop pole be installed when the works are completed.

The plans were proposed by Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan and seconded by Cllr Jack White.