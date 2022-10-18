Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 09:01

Fifth man arrested in relation to fatal assault in Kerry cemetery

The individual was arrested on Monday evening, October 17.
Investigations are continuing.

Echo reporter

A fifth man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal assault of Thomas Dooley at Rathass Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on October 5.

The fifth arrested man is in his late 20’s and was released without charge late last night.

He was detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda station and was released without charge late last night, Monday, October 17, 2022.

Gardaí have said investigations are continuing.

