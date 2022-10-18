MTU Rubicon centre seeks planning for new research centre

MUNSTER Technological University (MTU) has lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the construction of a new research and innovation centre at the Rubicon Centre located at its Bishopstown campus.

A description of the proposed development says the new two-storey building would include a canteen, open plan offices and support areas.

The new building would be connected to the existing Rubicon Centre via a first-floor link corridor.

Site works would include the relocation of one existing car parking space and the construction of an additional two car parking spaces in a dedicated car parking area; minor modification to the internal road layout and landscaping works.

Described as “an innovation centre for entrepreneurs”, the existing Rubicon Centre is part of MTU’s “entrepreneurship ecosystem”.

It is aimed at supporting Ireland’s next generation of start-ups, which have the potential to develop and employ more than one person.

Since its launch in 2006, the Rubicon has grown rapidly, and today is home to over 50 companies.

A decision on the planning application for the new centre is expected at the end of November.