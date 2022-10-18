Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 07:24

Poetry group raises €1,300 for Cork Simon through sale of anthology

Mr Tynan highlighted the support provided by Cork City Libraries, Cork County Library, and the many outlets in Cork that helped sell the anthology.
The success of the anthology has resulted in a show of spoken word and invitations to perform at Fitzgerald's Park and in Bandon. Pic. Phil Cremin Cork City Libraries.

Elaine Whelan

Cork poetry group, Blue Mondays Writers, has raised €1,300 for Cork Simon through the sale of their debut anthology.

J Michael Tynan and Rosalin Blue of the poetry club presented a cheque for €1,300 to Tom Hennessy, partnerships officer of Cork Simon, in the company of Patricia Looney, senior executive librarian of Cork City Libraries.

Mr Tynan highlighted the support provided by Cork City Libraries, Cork County Library, and the many outlets in Cork that helped sell the anthology, adding that:

“We greatly appreciate the support of the Cork libraries and businesses and the people who bought it. Knowing that it would also benefit Cork Simon in its efforts to tackle homelessness added greatly to our satisfaction.”

The Blue Mondays Poetry Anthology 2021, was a collection of 14 poets, presenting the work of the writing group’s endeavours last year.

The book also features artwork from the poets, along with portraits and cover artwork by Margaret Creedon O’Shea.

The success of the anthology has resulted in a show of spoken word and invitations to perform at Fitzgerald's Park and in Bandon.

