Dispute over forecast: Met Éireann rejects criticism of notice given for Sunday's torrential rain in Cork 

MET ÉIREANN has rejected criticism from Cork Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde, who claimed Cork City Council had been unable to prepare for Sunday’s widespread flooding because it hadn’t received enough notice.

“Met Éireann only issued their status yellow rain warning just the day before, so there wasn’t sufficient time for us to prepare,” Ms Forde told The Echo.

Ms Forde said the city’s drains had been overwhelmed by the intensity of the downpour, leading to severe flooding across the city.

Vehicles pass through flood water on Monahan Road as crowds depart Pairc Ui Chaoimh after the Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Championship final; St Finbarrs vs Blackrock at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Ballintemple Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Addressing public complaints that Cork City Council may not have sufficiently cleared debris from drains before the rain, Ms Forde suggested the city might look at a more proactive approach in future.

“Two things need to happen, I believe, in that maybe Met Éireann could give a kind of a heads-up earlier to local authorities,” Ms Forde said.

“And the second thing is that perhaps we need, every September, prior to the Budget, just to have an injection of capital to allow them a pre-emptive strike of clearing the drains in the expectation that bad weather is coming.”

However, Evelyn Cusack, head forecaster at Met Éireann, said that forecasts on Thursday and Friday had warned of heavy rain on Sunday with a risk of local flooding.

“THE status yellow rain warning itself was issued on Saturday, but the heavy rain was forecast well in advance,” Ms Cusack said.

Given the issues experienced on Sunday with Cork City’s drainage system, Ms Forde said there might be a need “to go back to the drawing board”.

“When we think of the system that was installed all those years ago, and all the houses built, the drains possibly aren’t fit for purpose in these days,” she said.

Ms Forde praised council workers and Cork City Fire Brigade for all of their work before, during, and after the flooding incidents, and said it was obvious that severe weather events were happening as a result of climate change.

A car making its way through the flooded at Sunvalley Drive, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

“We need to think about the correlation between the climate and these weather events and what we’re going to do about it,” Ms Forde said.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said there did appear to be an issue around the maintenance of the city’s drainage system. “We need to examine the regularity of the drains being cleared,” he said.

“A longer-term problem is that, because of climate change, rain of this type — 5cm to 6cm in four hours — may become more frequent.”

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the issue on Sunday had not “in most cases” been blocked drains but rather that the volume of rainwater falling was above the capacity of the city’s drainage network. Some 55mm of rain fell within a few hours, they said, almost four times more than the predicted 15mm.

“This meant that the drains were full to capacity and could not accommodate the quantum of rain falling,” the spokesperson said.

“In most cases, when the rain stopped its heavy intensity, the flood waters cleared by themselves within 15 minutes.”

The spokesperson said that while there is a dedicated crew who undertake routine scheduled drain cleaning, “during an event, detritus, including branches, leaves, mud, and stones can and does get washed into gullies which can cause a clean gully to become blocked.

“With more than 16,000 gullies in the city, it is not possible to clean every single one of them the day before an event,” the spokesperson said.

“Locations which are prone to flooding are however checked.”