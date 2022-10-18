Dispute over forecast: Met Éireann rejects criticism of notice given for Sunday's torrential rain in Cork 

“Met Éireann only issued their status yellow rain warning just the day before, so there wasn’t sufficient time for us to prepare,” Ms Forde told The Echo.
Ms Forde said the city’s drains had been overwhelmed by the intensity of the downpour, leading to severe flooding across the city.
Addressing public complaints that Cork City Council may not have sufficiently cleared debris from drains before the rain, Ms Forde suggested the city might look at a more proactive approach in future.
“Two things need to happen, I believe, in that maybe Met Éireann could give a kind of a heads-up earlier to local authorities,” Ms Forde said.
“And the second thing is that perhaps we need, every September, prior to the Budget, just to have an injection of capital to allow them a pre-emptive strike of clearing the drains in the expectation that bad weather is coming.”
However, Evelyn Cusack, head forecaster at Met Éireann, said that forecasts on Thursday and Friday had warned of heavy rain on Sunday with a risk of local flooding.