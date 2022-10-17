Upbeat mood at Pumpkin event despite the downpour

Even Sunday’s torrential rain couldn’t dampen the mood at the Pick-a-Pumpkin Festival in the Down Syndrome Cork Field of Dreams in Curraheen, with over 1,000 people braving the storm to show their support.

At the gate of Field of Dreams sat an enormous pumpkin, donated by John Sweetnam of Kinsale, welcoming all visitors.

Debbie Kelleher from Field of Dreams told The Echo it had been a bumper day, despite the horrific weather.

“Everyone got a free shower!” she joked. “Well over 1,000 people showed up to support our charity, we’ve been inundated in the Pumpkin Café all day, and we’re just buzzing, great atmosphere despite being soaked.

“We made thousands of muffins and people have really needed them and a nice hot cup of tea or coffee, and we’ve had hundreds of pumpkins harvested today, so we’re delighted with all the support,” Ms Kelleher said.

Cillian Jacob (6) from Glasheen, who took part in Sunday's Pick-a-Pumpkin Festival in the Down Syndrome Cork Field of Dreams. Picture: Donal O'Keeffe

“Thanks so, so much to all our friends for supporting us, and roll on next year when hopefully the Pick-a-Pumpkin Festival will be even bigger and better!” The Field of Dreams was built in 2017 to meet the ongoing learning needs of adults with Down syndrome from across Cork city and county. The project was developed by the Cork branch of Down Syndrome Ireland and it has thrived in the five years since.

The vision of Field of Dreams is to provide adults with Down syndrome opportunities for ongoing learning and growth. For some this will move them towards a life of greater independence and self-reliance, and, for others, it will help them towards paid work.

Built upon a three-acre horticultural site on the Clash Road in Curraheen, the Field of Dreams is designed to meet the needs of people who have Down syndrome, and the project focuses on providing days for its students that are productive, busy, meaningful, and full of fun.

The Field of Dreams farm shop always has some great produce for sale on the Clash Road in Curraheen. For more information, please visit fieldofdreamscork.ie.