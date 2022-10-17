Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 08:26

Cork city roads open and clear this morning following heavy rainfall

A Garda source told The Echo, the South Link city road, which was closed overnight due to flooding, reopened this morning around 6.45am and traffic across the city today is “slow but moving.”
Throughout Sunday evening and into the night, Cork City Council and Cork City Fire Service along with other emergency services worked relentlessly to clear the water from the city roads.

Following almost 12 hours of torrential rainfall, Cork city roads are reopened and safe to travel according to Gardaí.

Vehicles pass through flood water on Monahan Road as crowds depart Pairc Ui Chaoimh after the Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Championship final; St Finbarrs vs Blackrock at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Ballintemple Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins
While Monday’s weather appears to be drier than Sunday, there is a wind warning in place until around lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday look set to be wet days.

Tuesday has light rain forecast while Wednesday looks set to endure heavy rain. Thursday is a drier day ahead of a very wet weekend from Friday to Sunday.

