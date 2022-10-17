Cork city roads open and clear this morning following heavy rainfall

Following almost 12 hours of torrential rainfall, Cork city roads are reopened and safe to travel according to Gardaí.

Vehicles pass through flood water on Monahan Road as crowds depart Pairc Ui Chaoimh after the Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Championship final; St Finbarrs vs Blackrock at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Ballintemple Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

A Garda source told The Echo, the South Link city road, which was closed overnight due to flooding, reopened this morning around 6.45am and traffic across the city today is “slow but moving.” There are no reports of flooding along the North Mall, Blackpool or Turners Cross which endured large water build ups last night during the heavy rainfall.

Some of those following the page may be interested. Flooding started in the village around 15.30 this afternoon but I’m open to correction on this as I did not see it happen. The times in the video are correct. #cork #blackpool pic.twitter.com/j8muxSXzlq — Save Our Bride Otters (@savebrideotters) October 16, 2022

Throughout Sunday evening and into the night, Cork City Council and Cork City Fire Service along with other emergency services worked relentlessly to clear the water from the city roads.

🚒Flood water pumping operations are ongoing in #Blackpool



Thanks to all crews working to ensure our streets are cleared & safe to access as soon as possible @corkcitycouncil @CorkCityFire pic.twitter.com/UKUhoUO2BL — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 16, 2022

While Monday’s weather appears to be drier than Sunday, there is a wind warning in place until around lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday look set to be wet days.

Tuesday has light rain forecast while Wednesday looks set to endure heavy rain. Thursday is a drier day ahead of a very wet weekend from Friday to Sunday.