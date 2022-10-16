Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 20:38

Watch: Parts of Cork city underwater following heavy rainfall

A status yellow rain warning issued by Met Éireann this morning saw heavy flooding across the city, with many homes and businesses affected.
Flooding on the North Mall in Cork city on Sunday afternoon. 

Breda Graham

A Cork TD has called on the Government and Cork City Council to rethink how extreme weather conditions are managed following flood damage to many homes and businesses across the city on Sunday.

Reports of spot flooding in many areas across the city on Sunday afternoon worsened later into the evening as heavy rain continued to fall.

Heavy flooding was reported along Sunday’s Well Road, Commons Road, Watercourse Road and Thomas Davis Street in Blackpool, Glanmire, the North Mall in the city, Turners Cross, Togher, Rochestown Road, and Douglas Village.

 

Also affected were the N27 South City Link Road, which was closed this evening due to the weather conditions, and N40 South Ring Road.

The ramp to the N40 South Ring Road from Douglas is currently closed for two hours to help alleviate traffic build-up on the South Ring Road.

 

Speaking to The Echo, Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould said that the drainage system “was never designed to take these vast volumes of water in such a short space of time”.

On the northside of the city, Deputy Gould said water was running down from Fairhill, Sunvalley Drive, passed Neptune Stadium, down Gerald Griffin Street and into Blackpool, Watercourse Road and William O’Brien Street.

“The problem too is for businesses that can’t get flood insurance and homes that can’t get flood insurance. That’s a big problem in the Blackpool area.

“There are people whose homes and businesses will be devastated tonight and they have no insurance in place because some insurance companies won’t cover parts of the city because of the history of flooding.” 

 

He said that there were cars driving in the middle of the road because the flooding was so high and that there were areas in the city where cars were sunk into the water.

The Government and local authorities are going to have to look at what protections can be put in place because this is going to continue to happen in the future and we have homes and businesses being destroyed so we have to rethink how we manage these extreme weather conditions.

 

Those making their way from Páirc Uí Chaoimh following the Cork Hurling Final between St Finbarr’s and Blackrock experienced significant traffic delays.

Deputy Gould, who was in attendance, said he wondered at times whether the match would continue because the rain was “torrential”, particularly during the second half.

Elsewhere, Sinn Féin TD for Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said it was “hard to fathom” how Togher experienced such heavy flooding after a substantial flood relief project and that he will be raising questions with the Council and the OPW.

Works have been ongoing in the area as part of the Douglas Flood Relief Scheme which includes the upgrading of culverts on the Tramore River between Lehenaghmore Industrial Estate and Greenwood Estate in Togher.

 

Further south of the city, Douglas and Rochestown Road also experienced significant flooding.

Speaking to The Echo, Fianna Fáil councillor Mary Rose Desmond said: “I came upon the flooding on the Rochestown Road by Delford myself today and I was lucky to be able to take an alternative route.

Cork City Council crews have been out and dealing with the issues and clearing problem areas, however, in relation to sections on the Rochestown Road this has been an ongoing engineering issue that sees flooding regularly and that absolutely has to be addressed once and for all.

 

Cork City Council said council staff are addressing issues “as quickly as possible” at various sites across the city and will remain onsite until all matters are addressed.

In a statement, the Council said that while information on property damage following the “very intense heavy downpours” was not yet available that it “does not appear to be widespread”.

“Areas particularly badly hit with flooded roads include the South City Link Road, N40 South Ring Road and Blackpool.

“Many roads experienced short periods of localised flooding e.g. North Mall and Ballyphehane. As soon as the rains dissipated the surface water quickly receded. Information on property damage is not available at this time but does not appear to be widespread,” the statement read.

North Mall this evening. There are reports of heavy flooding on Sunday's Well Road at Wellington Place, on Commons Road, Watercourse Road and Thomas Davis Street in Blackpool, on Rochestown Road, in Douglas Village, on the N27 South City Link Road, and westbound on the N40 South Ring Road near the Kinsale Road Roundabout.

