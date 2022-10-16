Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 17:26

Heavy rainfall leads to spot flooding in Cork city

Cork City Council has said that heavy rain is leading to localised spot flooding in places across the city.
A status yellow rain warning for Munster was issued by Met Éireann earlier today and will remain in place until 10pm tonight.

Breda Graham

Spot flooding has been reported in areas across the city following heavy rainfall in Cork.

The forecaster said that heavy rain today may cause disruption.

There are reports of heavy flooding on Sunday’s Well Road at Wellington Place, on Commons Road, Watercourse Road and Thomas Davis Street in Blackpool, on Rochestown Road, in Douglas Village, on the N27 South City Link Road, and westbound on the N40 South Ring Road near the Kinsale Road Roundabout.

Cork City Council has said council staff are addressing issues as quickly as possible at various sites across the city and urged people to drive with care and not to drive through flooded roads.

Echoing the Council’s comments, Cork City Fire Brigade is appealing to road users to slow down, turn on vehicle lights, and not drive through floods.

Meanwhile, there is also a status yellow wind warning in place for Cork, with Met Éireann forecasting that southeasterly winds, veering southwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Disruption is expected and the warning is in place until 12pm tomorrow.

