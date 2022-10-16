Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 17:15

Drunken incident in Cork city costs man €200

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had 17 previous convictions for the same offence of being drunk and a source of danger
Drunken incident in Cork city costs man €200

€200 was the amount of the fine Judge Olann Kelleher imposed on Ian Heaphy of 91 Bakers Rd, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

A DRUNKEN incident has cost a 34-year-old man €200.

That was the amount of the fine Judge Olann Kelleher imposed on Ian Heaphy of 91 Bakers Rd, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Garda Donal Kelly testified that he encountered the defendant shortly before 3am on February 5, 2021.

“We received a call in relation to an intoxicated male shouting and roaring on Bakers Rd,” said Garda Kelly. “We arrived and found Ian Heaphy who was intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. He was arrested for being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had 17 previous convictions for the same offence of being drunk and a source of danger.

More in this section

Power outage in Cork city left some householders 'frustrated and nervous' Power outage in Cork city left some householders 'frustrated and nervous'
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork native makes 27-hour journey home to support the Barrs in hurling final
Taoiseach announces new home for Cork's Rainbow Club Taoiseach announces new home for Cork's Rainbow Club
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Mossy Roche entered Caulfields SuperValu, Merchants Quay, Cork, on September 18 this year, and took a bottle of Captain Morgan Rum, valued at €24.99.</p>

Five month sentence for man who stole bottle of rum from Cork city shop

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more