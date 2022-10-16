Drunken incident in Cork city costs man €200

A DRUNKEN incident has cost a 34-year-old man €200.

That was the amount of the fine Judge Olann Kelleher imposed on Ian Heaphy of 91 Bakers Rd, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Garda Donal Kelly testified that he encountered the defendant shortly before 3am on February 5, 2021.

“We received a call in relation to an intoxicated male shouting and roaring on Bakers Rd,” said Garda Kelly. “We arrived and found Ian Heaphy who was intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. He was arrested for being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had 17 previous convictions for the same offence of being drunk and a source of danger.