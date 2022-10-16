Five month sentence for man who stole bottle of rum from Cork city shop

A MAN who is serving a jail sentence in Portlaoise was given a five-month prison sentence for theft, at a sitting of Cork City District Court.

Mossy Roche, who gave an address of Midlands Prison, Dublin Rd, Portlaoise, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft at a shop in Cork City earlier this year, heard Judge Olann Kelleher.

Roche entered Caulfields SuperValu, Merchants Quay, Cork, on September 18 this year, and took a bottle of Captain Morgan Rum, valued at €24.99.

“He passed all points of payment” without paying, said Sergeant John Kelleher. Roche was identified using CCTV. The property was not recovered.

Garda Anita O’Rourke charged Roche with stealing the property.

Roche has 95 previous convictions for being intoxicated in public, and 68 previous convictions for being threatening and abusive in public. He had previously received a seven-month jail sentence in Tralee relating to theft.

He is due to remain in custody until May 23 next year.

Judge Kelleher imposed a term of five months’ imprisonment on Roche, to run concurrent with his current sentence.