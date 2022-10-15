Two-month sentence for drunken abuse of garda on Patrick Street 

A MAN with more than 100 previous convictions has been given a two-month jail sentence at Cork City District Court for public order offences.

Michael McInerney, who gave an address of Saint Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Anglesea St, appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher, charged with verbally abusing a female garda.

McInerney was arrested and brought to court on a bench warrant, but his solicitor Frank Buttimer said Mr McInerney had “actually been in custody” since July.

Sergeant John Kelleher said a garda observed two males “acting aggressively” on Patrick Street. Mr McInerney was “shouting”, his speech was slurred, and he was intoxicated in public.

“He told the garda to f**k off,” said the sergeant.

Garda Aideen Hallahan charged McInerney with being threatening, abusive, and insulting in public, and with being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to himself and to others, at Patrick Street, on January 19 this year.

McInerney has 118 previous convictions, including 44 convictions relating to public intoxication and being threatening and abusive. He has previously received a two-month term of imprisonment for being threatening and abusive, Judge Kelleher heard.

Mr Buttimer said McInerney had pleaded guilty. McInerney, aged 46, is a father of two children, and a grandfather. His partner had died in tragic unexpected circumstances last year.

“He has long standing difficulties with alcohol,” said Mr Buttimer.

Judge Kelleher imposed a two-month prison sentence on McInerney, and fined him €200, backdating the prison sentence to October 3 last.