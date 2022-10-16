Cork Science Fest back with a bang

CORK Science Festival is back with a bang next month and in-person events are set to return to venues and schools around Cork for the first time in over two years.

The festival, organised by researchers, science educators and industry experts, will take place from November 13 to 20 and aims to increase engagement and interest in science subjects from a young age with an extra focus this year on hands-on learning.

Cork Science Festival is a main partner of Science Week Ireland and is one of the largest science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics engagement events in the science calendar, showcasing the best Cork has to offer in the subjects.

The programme will feature a packed calendar of free public events, including expert talks, industry open days, lab visits, workshops, shows and a school programme. Centres of science including UCC, MTU, and Tyndall will also open their doors to the public to showcase their scientific endeavours.

Ensuring everyone gets a chance to get involved, families can also sign up to participate in at-home science activities from the APC Microbiome Institute at UCC.

Programme co-ordinator Mervyn Horgan, said: “Cork Science Festival looks forward to bringing the wonder of discovery, exploration, and invention to the fore during Cork Science Week.

“We know it just takes one spark to ignite curiosity and creativity in the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics subjects so that is our goal again this year. We hope to inspire future astronauts, chemists, physicists, biologists, engineers, and researchers. Through our diverse programme we invite everyone, young and old, to come and experience science.”

Cork Science Festival events must be booked in advance as spaces are limited. Additional events are being added to the calendar over the coming days.

Find out more at www.corksciencefestival.ie